Death Notices for Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Janet Frances Matthews

FLORENCE — Janet Frances Matthews, 81, of Florence passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at her home of natural causes. Condolences may be left for the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.

Patrick Steven Galipeau

STEVENSVILLE — Patrick Steven Galipeau, 61, of Stevensville passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at The Living Centre in Stevensville. Arrangements are under the care of the Whitesitt Funeral Home.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Charlotte Rachel Wallace

MISSOULA — Charlotte Rachel Wallace, 90, of Missoula passed away peacefully at Beehive Homes on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Cremation has taken place and at her request no services will be held. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Audrey L. Smith

POLSON — Audrey L. Smith, age 88, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at her residence. There are no services planned for Audrey. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Mikeila Gergen

MISSOULA — Mikeila Gergen, 11, of Missoula died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at her residence. The Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.