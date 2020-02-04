Death Notices for Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Gene Armstrong
MISSOULA — Gene Armstrong, 84, of Missoula died at The Village Health and Rehab Center on Feb. 2, 2020. Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Louise Jones
MISSOULA — Louise Jones, 81, of Missoula died at home on Feb. 2, 2020. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Elizabeth "Christine" Brett
MISSOULA — Elizabeth "Christine" Brett, 73, of Missoula, died Feb. 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. Services are pending. A full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Joseph Lovegrove - Briones
MISSOULA — Joseph Lovegrove - Briones "Mr. Blue", 42, died Jan. 29 after losing his battle to cancer. A wake started Saturday and service was held in Arlee on Monday.
Annette Henkel
MISSOULA — Annette Henkel, 72, died Feb. 3rd at her home in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Foster Funeral Home of St. Ignatius.
Albert A. Louie
EVARO — Albert A. Louie, 64, died Jan. 30 in Missoula. As per his request no formal services are to be held.