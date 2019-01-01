Try 1 month for 99¢

Erik Foster

MISSOULA — Erik Foster, 49, of Missoula, died Thursday, Dec. 27.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

David 'Sonny' Mickelson

SUPERIOR  — David “Sonny” Mickelson, 79, of Superior, died Friday, Dec. 28.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Patricia A. Burkhardt

STEVENSVILLE — Patricia A. Burkhardt, 55, of Stevensville, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Friday, Dec. 28.

Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Janet W. Bua

MISSOULA — Janet W. Bua, 88, of Missoula, died at the Springs on Saturday,  Dec. 29.

Arrangements are pending and will be announced.  Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Alexis Ann Orr

ARLEE — Alexis Ann Orr, 73, died at her home in Arlee on Saturday, Dec. 29. Her services are being held in Saint Helens, Oregon.

Martillas Maarstand

RONAN — Martillas Maarstand, 70, died at his home in Ronan on Monday, Dec. 31.

His services are being arranged with Foster Funeral Home of St. Ignatius.