Erik Foster
MISSOULA — Erik Foster, 49, of Missoula, died Thursday, Dec. 27.
Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
David 'Sonny' Mickelson
SUPERIOR — David “Sonny” Mickelson, 79, of Superior, died Friday, Dec. 28.
Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Patricia A. Burkhardt
STEVENSVILLE — Patricia A. Burkhardt, 55, of Stevensville, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Friday, Dec. 28.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Janet W. Bua
MISSOULA — Janet W. Bua, 88, of Missoula, died at the Springs on Saturday, Dec. 29.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Alexis Ann Orr
ARLEE — Alexis Ann Orr, 73, died at her home in Arlee on Saturday, Dec. 29. Her services are being held in Saint Helens, Oregon.
Martillas Maarstand
RONAN — Martillas Maarstand, 70, died at his home in Ronan on Monday, Dec. 31.
His services are being arranged with Foster Funeral Home of St. Ignatius.