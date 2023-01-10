Death Notices for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

John L. Boland
Hamilton - John L. Boland, 76, passed away in the night, Friday, January 6, 2023, at the family home in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com
Sandra L. Kuehne
Stevensville - Sandra L. Kuehne, 82, passed away in the afternoon, Sunday, January 8, 2023, at The Living Centre in Stevensville. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com