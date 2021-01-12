 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Kenneth R. Cathey Jr.

CORVALLIS - Kenneth R. Cathey Jr., 72 of Corvallis died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Donna Ruth Ackom

POLSON – Donna Ruth Ackom, age 72, died on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2020 at Polson Health & Rehab. Services for Donna have been held. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Elizabeth F. Swift

HAMILTON - Elizabeth F. Swift, 90, of Hamilton died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 at The Remington in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Lawrence Eldon Redekop

POLSON – Lawrence Eldon Redekop, age 75, died on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at his residence. There are no services planned at this time for Lawrence. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Richard “Rick” Denning

MISSOULA - Richard “Rick” Denning, 69, of Missoula died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Lorraine “Lorrie” Schaff

MISSOULA - Lorraine “Lorrie” Schaff, age 61, of Missoula, died on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.  All arrangements are private under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. 

Rolf H. Wigaard

HAMILTON - Rolf H. Wigaard, 86, of Hamilton died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at The Living Centre in Stevensville. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Billie R. Dixon

MISSOULA - Billie R. Dixon, 84, died in the morning, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

