Death Notices for Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Judith M. "Judy" Ruggie

HAMILTON - Judith M. "Judy" Ruggie, 83, died peacefully on Jan. 16, 2021, with her family by her side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com 

Carl E. Grubbs

MISSOULA – Carl E. Grubbs, 78, of Missoula died Friday Jan. 15, 2021 as a result of an accident at his residence. No services are planned. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Barbara Jean Berglund

MISSOULA - Barbara Jean Berglund, 88, of Missoula, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at The Springs At Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Charlie H. Clair

HAMILTON - Charlie H. Clair, 75, died in the afternoon, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at home with his wife, Valerie by his side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com 

Hugh W. Frame

MISSOULA – Hugh W. Frame, 86, of Missoula died Sunday Jan. 17, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Gene L. Sykes

VICTOR - Gene L. Sykes, 91, of Victor died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Gloria J. Young

HAMILTON - Gloria J. Young, 70,  died in the night, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com  

Randy S. Kucera

HAMILTON - Randy S. Kucera, 65, died in the night, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Zachary I. Bloom

MISSOULA - Zachary I. Bloom, 26, of Missoula died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

David “Elmo” Lee Bailey

MISSOULA - David “Elmo” Lee Bailey, 69, of Missoula died at Hillside Manor on Jan. 16, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

