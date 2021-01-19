Death Notices for Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Judith M. "Judy" Ruggie

HAMILTON - Judith M. "Judy" Ruggie, 83, died peacefully on Jan. 16, 2021, with her family by her side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Carl E. Grubbs

MISSOULA – Carl E. Grubbs, 78, of Missoula died Friday Jan. 15, 2021 as a result of an accident at his residence. No services are planned. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Barbara Jean Berglund

MISSOULA - Barbara Jean Berglund, 88, of Missoula, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at The Springs At Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Charlie H. Clair