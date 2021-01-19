Death Notices for Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Judith M. "Judy" Ruggie
HAMILTON - Judith M. "Judy" Ruggie, 83, died peacefully on Jan. 16, 2021, with her family by her side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
Carl E. Grubbs
MISSOULA – Carl E. Grubbs, 78, of Missoula died Friday Jan. 15, 2021 as a result of an accident at his residence. No services are planned. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Barbara Jean Berglund
MISSOULA - Barbara Jean Berglund, 88, of Missoula, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at The Springs At Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
Charlie H. Clair
HAMILTON - Charlie H. Clair, 75, died in the afternoon, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at home with his wife, Valerie by his side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
Hugh W. Frame
MISSOULA – Hugh W. Frame, 86, of Missoula died Sunday Jan. 17, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Gene L. Sykes
VICTOR - Gene L. Sykes, 91, of Victor died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Gloria J. Young
HAMILTON - Gloria J. Young, 70, died in the night, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
Randy S. Kucera
HAMILTON - Randy S. Kucera, 65, died in the night, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
Zachary I. Bloom
MISSOULA - Zachary I. Bloom, 26, of Missoula died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
David “Elmo” Lee Bailey
MISSOULA - David “Elmo” Lee Bailey, 69, of Missoula died at Hillside Manor on Jan. 16, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.