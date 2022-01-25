Death Notices for Tuesday, January 25, 2022

William R. Quinn

William R. Quinn, 67, of Missoula, Montana, formerly of Kalispell, Montana, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021 in Missoula following a short illness. Arrangements under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

Norman L. Treichel

Norman L. Treichel, 75, of Missoula, Montana, passed away on Satuday, January 22, 2022 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula following a breif illness. Arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

Robert L. "Bob" Davis

CORVALLIS - Robert L. "Bob" Davis, 73, of Corvallis passed away Friday, January 21, 2022 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Donald C. Wright

HAMILTON - Donald C. Wright, 74, of Hamilton passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.