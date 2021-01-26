Death Notices for Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Arnold Eaton

MISSOULA - Arnold Eaton, 88, of Missoula died Saturday, Jan. 23 at The Auberge at Missoula Valley. A full obituary will follow. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Claudia Pratt

MISSOULA - Claudia Pratt, 84, of Missoula died Sunday, Jan. 24th at the Bee Hive Homes. A full obituary will follow. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Corlea Francis Blackler

MISSOULA – Corlea Francis Blackler, 92, of Missoula died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at her residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home/Crematory and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.

Lawrence Carl Gauthier

POLSON – Lawrence Carl Gauthier, age 74, died on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 at Kalispell Regional Medical Center. Memorial services for Lawrence will be private by the family. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Jeffery D. "Jeff" Knight