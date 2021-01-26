Death Notices for Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Arnold Eaton
MISSOULA - Arnold Eaton, 88, of Missoula died Saturday, Jan. 23 at The Auberge at Missoula Valley. A full obituary will follow. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Claudia Pratt
MISSOULA - Claudia Pratt, 84, of Missoula died Sunday, Jan. 24th at the Bee Hive Homes. A full obituary will follow. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Corlea Francis Blackler
MISSOULA – Corlea Francis Blackler, 92, of Missoula died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at her residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home/Crematory and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.
Lawrence Carl Gauthier
POLSON – Lawrence Carl Gauthier, age 74, died on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 at Kalispell Regional Medical Center. Memorial services for Lawrence will be private by the family. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Jeffery D. "Jeff" Knight
CORVALLIS - Jeffery D. "Jeff" Knight, 59, died early in the morning, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at his home in Corvallis. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
Richmond Grant
MISSOULA - Richmond Grant, 92, of Missoula, died Thursday Jan. 21, 2021 at Village Heath Senior living center. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula.
Dorothy C. Simpson
STEVENSVILLE - Dorothy C. Simpson, died peacefully on Jan. 23, 2020 at her home in Stevensville. A full obituary will follow. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.
Thomas Chester Frame
FRENCHTOWN – Thomas Chester Frame, 89, of Frenchtown died Friday Jan. 22, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements. Family is planning no services at this time.