Death Notices for Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Arnold Eaton

MISSOULA - Arnold Eaton, 88, of Missoula died Saturday, Jan. 23 at The Auberge at Missoula Valley.  A full obituary will follow. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Claudia Pratt

MISSOULA  -  Claudia Pratt, 84, of Missoula died Sunday, Jan. 24th at the Bee Hive Homes. A full obituary will follow. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Corlea Francis Blackler

MISSOULA – Corlea Francis Blackler, 92, of Missoula died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at her residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home/Crematory and Cemetery is in care of arrangements. 

Lawrence Carl Gauthier

POLSON – Lawrence Carl Gauthier, age 74, died on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 at Kalispell Regional Medical Center. Memorial services for Lawrence will be private by the family. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Jeffery D. "Jeff" Knight

CORVALLIS - Jeffery D. "Jeff" Knight, 59, died early in the morning, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at his home in Corvallis. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Richmond Grant

MISSOULA - Richmond Grant, 92, of Missoula, died Thursday Jan. 21, 2021 at Village Heath Senior living center. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula. 

Dorothy C. Simpson

STEVENSVILLE - Dorothy C. Simpson, died peacefully on Jan. 23, 2020 at her home in Stevensville. A full obituary will follow. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com

Thomas Chester Frame

FRENCHTOWN – Thomas Chester Frame, 89, of Frenchtown died Friday Jan. 22, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements. Family is planning no services at this time.

