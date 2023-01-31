Death Notices for Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Douglas V. Weaver

MISSOULA ~ Douglas V. Weaver, 56, of Missoula, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana in Missoula.

Ronald "Bill" Thomas

HAMILTON - Ronald "Bill" Thomas, 83, of Hamilton passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

John “Jack” Roemer

John “Jack” Roemer, 92, of Missoula passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Elizabeth C. Needles

Elizabeth C. Needles, 85, of Ovando Montana, passed away on Saturday, January 28th, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Gardens Funeral Home.