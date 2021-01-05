 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices for Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Death Notices for Tuesday, January 5, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

Michael J. “Mike” Reardon

MISSOULA - Michael J. “Mike” Reardon, 65, of Florence, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.

Juanita Pauline Franklin

MISSOULA – Juanita Pauline Franklin, 74, of Missoula died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Betty M. Hertz

CHARLO - Betty M. Hertz, 82, of Charlo died on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Shirley Ann Merrill

FLORENCE - Shirley Ann Merrill, 81, of Florence died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at Bee Hive Homes in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Richard Emil “Dick” Shubert

MISSOULA – Richard Emil “Dick” Shubert, 82, of Missoula died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.

Ty Colin Harrison

MISSOULA - Ty Colin Harrison, 29, of Lolo, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Sheridan W. "Shel" Codman

STEVENSVILLE - Sheridan W. "Shel" Codman, 80, died early in the morning, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the St. Patrick Hospital. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com   

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News