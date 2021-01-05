Death Notices for Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Michael J. “Mike” Reardon

MISSOULA - Michael J. “Mike” Reardon, 65, of Florence, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.

Juanita Pauline Franklin

MISSOULA – Juanita Pauline Franklin, 74, of Missoula died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Betty M. Hertz

CHARLO - Betty M. Hertz, 82, of Charlo died on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Shirley Ann Merrill

FLORENCE - Shirley Ann Merrill, 81, of Florence died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at Bee Hive Homes in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Richard Emil “Dick” Shubert

MISSOULA – Richard Emil “Dick” Shubert, 82, of Missoula died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.

Ty Colin Harrison