Death Notices for Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Michael J. “Mike” Reardon
MISSOULA - Michael J. “Mike” Reardon, 65, of Florence, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.
Juanita Pauline Franklin
MISSOULA – Juanita Pauline Franklin, 74, of Missoula died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Betty M. Hertz
CHARLO - Betty M. Hertz, 82, of Charlo died on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Shirley Ann Merrill
FLORENCE - Shirley Ann Merrill, 81, of Florence died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at Bee Hive Homes in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Richard Emil “Dick” Shubert
MISSOULA – Richard Emil “Dick” Shubert, 82, of Missoula died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.
Ty Colin Harrison
MISSOULA - Ty Colin Harrison, 29, of Lolo, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
Sheridan W. "Shel" Codman
STEVENSVILLE - Sheridan W. "Shel" Codman, 80, died early in the morning, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the St. Patrick Hospital. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com