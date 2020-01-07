Ronnie (Hughes) Anderson
STEVENSVILLE — Ronnie (Hughes) Anderson, 70, died Thursday, Jan. 2, at her home in Stevensville of natural causes. A memorial service for Ronnie will be held and announced at a later date. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Randy A. Styler
HOLLAND LAKE — Randy A. Styler, 67, of Holland Lake, died Friday, Jan. 3, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Marjorie Schoening
KALISPELL — Marjorie Schoening, age 83, of Kalispell, died on Thursday, Jan. 2, at The Health Center in Kalispell. A celebration of Marjorie's life is being planned for a later date. Darlington Cremation and Burial is caring for Marjorie and her family.
Bruce A. Kidder
MISSOULA — Bruce A. Kidder, 71, of Missoula, died at his home on Saturday, Jan. 4. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Robert V. 'Bob' Harman
HAMILTON — Robert V. "Bob" Harman, 88, died early in the morning, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Dorothy E. Fauver
MISSOULA — Dorothy E. Fauver, 90, died in the night, Saturday, Jan. 4, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Joyce Koostra
MISSOULA — Joyce Koostra, 87, of Missoula, died peacefully Saturday, Jan. 4, at her home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced.
Adam M. Sullivan
MISSOULA — Adam M. Sullivan, 84, of Missoula, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Sunday, Jan. 5. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.