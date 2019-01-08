Marie A. Brunner
MISSOULA — Marie Alvina Brunner, 85 of Missoula died, with family present, of natural causes on Jan. 5, 2019 at the Village Health Care/Pearl Unit. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.
Patricia Ann Haugen
MISSOULA — Patricia Ann Haugen, 85, of Missoula died peacefully at home on Jan. 5, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Susan Innala Stevens
MISSOULA — Susan Innala Stevens, 68, of Missoula died peacefully at home on Jan. 5, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Elaine “June” Henry
MISSOULA — Elaine “June” Henry, 92, of Missoula, died at Rosetta Assisted Living Center on Sunday morning, Jan. 6, 2019. Services and arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
William Michael “Bill” Graham
MISSOULA — William Michael “Bill” Graham, 51, of Missoula, died at his home early Monday morning, Jan. 7, 2019. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.