Donald T. Berkley
VICTOR — Donald T. Berkley, 87, of Victor died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Robert W. “Bob” Miller
MISSOULA — Robert W. “Bob” Miller, 94, of Missoula died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at The Village Health And Rehabilitation Center. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Kenneth Charles “Ken” McVey
MISSOULA — Kenneth Charles “Ken” McVey, 64, of Missoula died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Lindsay McLean “Mac” Baskett, M.D.
MISSOULA — Lindsay McLean “Mac” Baskett, M.D., longtime Livingston physician, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Missoula. Final details of memorial service plans are pending. To share condolences, visit: Franzen-Davis.com.
Loralyn R. Leiby
CORVALLIS — Loralyn R. Leiby, 72, died in the morning, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the Kalispell Regional Healthcare in Kalispell. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Gisela J. Hood
HAMILTON — Gisela J. Hood, 82, died in the afternoon, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at her home in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Laura Johnson
MISSOULA — Laura Johnson, 96, of Missoula, died at her home early Monday morning, Jan. 20, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Marilyn Faye Armstrong
MISSOULA — Marilyn Faye Armstrong, 85, of Missoula died at The Village Health and Rehabilitation on Jan. 19, 2020. Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.