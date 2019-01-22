June I. Sanks
PLAINS — June I. Sanks, age 89, died on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019 at St. Luke Extended Care in Ronan. Memorial services for June will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Shrider – Thompson Funeral Home in Ronan.
Rolf L. Harmsen
POLSON — Rolf L. Harmsen, age 64, died on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson. Funeral services for Rolf are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Owen Hirschi
FLORENCE — Owen Hirschi, 68, died in the night, Friday, Ja. 18, 2019, at the Community Medical Center in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
Gayle M. Roth
HAMILTON — Gayle M. Roth, 66, died in the night, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at the family home in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
James Lavar Lake
RONAN — James Lavar Lake, age 56, of Ronan passed away on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 from natural causes. Arrangements will be announced by the Lake Funeral Home, Polson.
Mary O. Blair
MISSOULA — Mary O. Blair, 98, of Missoula, died Jan. 19 at her home. A full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Richard G. “Fargo” Jochinsen
HUSON — Richard G. “Fargo” Jochinsen, 93, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Jan. 21, 2019. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Sandra Lee Dellwo
SEELEY LAKE — Sandra Lee Dellwo, 81, of Seeley Lake died at home on Jan. 19, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Adelord Joseph “Joe” Barlow
MISSOULA — Adelord Joseph “Joe” Barlow, 58, of Missoula died at St. Patrick Hospital on Jan. 16, 2019. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Annie Lynette Brownlee
MISSOULA — Annie Lynette Brownlee, 73, of Missoula died at Village Health Care on Jan. 20, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.