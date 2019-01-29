Russell E. Haugen
MISSOULA — Russell E. Haugen, 84, died Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 at St. Patrick Hospital. A memorial service will be held and announced at a later date. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Marceline J. Boothe
HAMILTON — Marceline J. Boothe, 91, of Hamilton died Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Jerry W. Simpson
CORVALLIS — Jerry W. Simpson, 80, of Corvallis died on Jan. 25, 2019 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospice Center. Service details are being handled by Daly-Leach Memorial Chapel in Hamilton.
David J. Allen
SUPERIOR — David J. Allen, 70, died at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Doris M. Murray
HUSON — Doris M. Murray, 96, of Huson, died at her home on Monday morning, Jan. 28, 2019. Arrangements and services are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com
Robin D. Alexander
SUPERIOR — Robin D. Alexander, 60, of Superior, at St. Patrick Hospital on Sunday morning, Jan. 27, 2019. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com