Virginia Mae Dove
MISSOULA — Virginia Mae Dove, 89, died at the Springs at Missoula on Jan. 7th, 2019. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.
Sandra D. Philpott
You have free articles remaining.
MISSOULA — Sandra D. Philpott, 71, of Missoula died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Lucy Ellen Balcom
MISSOULA — Lucy Ellen Balcom, 80, died at her home on Jan. 13, 2020. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.