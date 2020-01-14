{{featured_button_text}}

Virginia Mae Dove

MISSOULA — Virginia Mae Dove, 89, died at the Springs at Missoula on Jan. 7th, 2019. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

Sandra D. Philpott

MISSOULA — Sandra D. Philpott, 71, of Missoula died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Lucy Ellen Balcom

MISSOULA — Lucy Ellen Balcom, 80, died at her home on Jan. 13, 2020. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

