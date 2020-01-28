Merril O. Davis
HAMILTON — Merril O. Davis, 78, of Hamilton died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at the Marcus Daly Hospice Center. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Sharon L. Anderson
RONAN — Sharon L. Anderson, age 77, died on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Polson Health and Rehab. Memorial services for Sharon are pending. There will be an obituary to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Shrider – Thompson Funeral Home.
Eugenia Lange
LOLO — Eugenia Lange, 78, died Saturday, Jan. 25 at her home in Lolo surrounded by her family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.
Armand J. Zamiara
HAMILTON — Armand J. Zamiara, 70, of Hamilton died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Carolyn Marie Baze
MISSOULA — Carolyn Marie Baze, 76, of Missoula died at Pleasant View Personal Care Home on Jan. 25, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Felicia Marie Wutsch
MISSOULA — Felicia Marie Wutsch, 95, of Missoula, died at Riverside Health Care Center on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Garden City Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be left at gardencityfh@missoulafuneralhomes.com
Paula Smith
DILLON — Paula Smith, 54, of Dillon, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Annette J. Palmgren
SUPERIOR — Annette J. Palmgren, 70, died due to cancer in the night, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Jack F. Lewis
MISSOULA — Jack F. Lewis, 76, of Missoula died Jan. 24, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.