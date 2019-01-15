Virginia Reber
POLSON — Virginia Reber, age 92, died on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019 at the Brendan House in Kalispell, Montana. Memorial services for Virginia will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Keith L. Braden
MISSOULA — Keith L. Braden, 69, died on Jan. 11, 2019. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Susan M. Harding
MISSOULA — Susan M. Harding, 78, of Missoula died Jan. 11, 2019 at the Beehive Homes. A memorial service is pending. A full obituary will follow. Cremation Society of the Rockies is assisting with these arrangements.
Eileen Lake
MISSOULA — Eileen Lake, 89, of Missoula and Florence died on Jan. 13, 2019. A full obituary with service details will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Lee Erwin Shepard
MISSOULA — Lee Erwin Shepard, 90, of Missoula died peacefully on Jan. 7, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Melvin J. “Mel” Stark
HAMILTON — Melvin J. “Mel” Stark, 79, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Jan. 11, 2019. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
William “Bill” Gilman
MISSOULA — William “Bill” Gilman 76 of Missoula died Jan. 12, 2019 at his home. A memorial service is pending. A full obituary will follow. Cremation & Burial Society of the Rockies is assisting with these arrangements.
William Bader
MISSOULA — William Bader, 49, of Missoula died on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. A full obituary with service information will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.