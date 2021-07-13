Death Notices for Tuesday, July 13, 2021

James (Jim) McDonald

MISSOULA - James (Jim) McDonald, 70, of Missoula, died Tuesday July 6, 2021 at his home in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City funeral Home, gardencityfh.com

Willena I. Brimmer

SUPERIOR - Willena I. Brimmer, 82, of Superior died Friday, July 9th at the Mineral Community Hospital. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com

Carol J. Graham