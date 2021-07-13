 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Tuesday, July 13, 2021
James (Jim) McDonald

MISSOULA - James (Jim) McDonald, 70, of Missoula, died Tuesday July 6, 2021 at his home in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City funeral Home, gardencityfh.com 

Willena I. Brimmer

SUPERIOR - Willena I. Brimmer, 82, of Superior died Friday, July 9th at the Mineral Community Hospital. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com

Carol J. Graham

HAMILTON - Carol J. Graham, 82, died in the evening, Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Discovery Care Centre. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Wendy E. Watson

HAMILTON - Wendy E. Watson, 84, died in the evening, Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the BeeHive Homes of Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Timothy Ailport

CLINTON - Timothy Ailport, 73, of Clinton died Saturday, July 10, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

