Death Notices for Tuesday, July 13, 2021

James (Jim) McDonald
MISSOULA - James (Jim) McDonald, 70, of Missoula, died Tuesday July 6, 2021 at his home in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City funeral Home, gardencityfh.com
Willena I. Brimmer
SUPERIOR - Willena I. Brimmer, 82, of Superior died Friday, July 9th at the Mineral Community Hospital. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com
Carol J. Graham
HAMILTON - Carol J. Graham, 82, died in the evening, Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Discovery Care Centre. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
Wendy E. Watson
HAMILTON - Wendy E. Watson, 84, died in the evening, Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the BeeHive Homes of Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
Timothy Ailport
CLINTON - Timothy Ailport, 73, of Clinton died Saturday, July 10, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.