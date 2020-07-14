Death Notices for Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Death Notices for Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Marthe Edwards

ST IGNATIUS — Marthe Ducharme Edwards, 50, passed away July 10 at her home near St. Ignatius. She is survived by her children Zharelle Edwards of Missoula and Jaydeen DuCharme Morigeau, as well as her longtime companion Terry Morigeau. Service will be held at a later date.

Lois L. Mertz

HAMILTON — Lois L. Mertz, 85, passed away in the night, Sunday, July 12 at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Albert Anson

HAMILTON — Albert "Jim" Anson, 69, of Hamilton, passed away Sunday, July 12 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Joan A. Hanger

MISSOULA — Joan A. Hanger, 89, of Missoula, passed away on July 11 at St. Patrick Hospital. A full obituary will follow and services will be announced. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

