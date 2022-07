Death Notices for Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Kendall F. “Ken” Cleaves

MISSOULA ~ Kendall F. “Ken” Cleaves, Jr., 85, of Missoula, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at BeeHive Homes of Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Randle "Randy" Jolliffe

Randle "Randy" Jolliffe, 65, of Lolo passed away Friday, July 15, 2022 at St. Patrick Hospital surrounded by loved ones. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Lonnie Carroll Rogers

Lonnie Carroll Rogers, 83, of Missoula, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. Gardencityfh.com.

Barbara Evelyn Auld

Barbara Evelyn Auld, 88, of Lolo, Montana, passed away on July 13, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, gardencityfh.com