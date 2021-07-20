Death Notices for Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Richard Milton “Dick” Venable

MISSOULA – Richard Milton “Dick” Venable, 94, of Missoula died Thursday July 15, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.

George E. Solander

HAMILTON - George E. Solander, 87 of Hamilton died Saturday, June 17, 2021 at The Hamilton Assisted Living and Memory Care in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Dorothy S. Hill

MISSOULA - Dorothy S. Hill, 91, of Missoula died Friday, July 16, 2021 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Ann Fay

MISSOULA - Ann Fay, 93, of Missoula died Saturday, July 17, 2021 at The Village Senior Residence. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.