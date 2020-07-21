Death Notices for Tuesday, July 21, 2020

ST. REGIS — Lucas Wesley Green, infant son of Grace Shope and Kyle Green, died at 8:52 a.m. Friday, July 10 at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Mary Sue Allen

MISSOULA — Mary Sue Allen, 78, of Missoula died Friday, July 17 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Ivan L. Roy

STEVENSVILLE — Ivan L. Roy, Jr., 66, of Stevensville, died Thursday, July 16 at Community Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 31 at 4 p.m. at the Ambrose Creek Community Park in Stevensville. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.

Stanley H. Stelling

MISSOULA — Stanley H. Stelling, 95, of Missoula died at home July 18. Cremation is planned. A full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

Breanna Curley