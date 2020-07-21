Death Notices for Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Barbara J. Roehl
CORVALLIS — Barbara J. Roehl, 90, died in the morning, Saturday, July 18 at her home in Corvallis. A funeral service with visitation will be announced in the obituary to follow. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Richard C. "Dick" Holt, III
HAMILTON — Richard C. "Dick" Holt, III, 85, died early in the morning, Saturday, July 18 at his home in Hamilton. No services are planned at this time. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Lucas Wesley Green
ST. REGIS — Lucas Wesley Green, infant son of Grace Shope and Kyle Green, died at 8:52 a.m. Friday, July 10 at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Mary Sue Allen
MISSOULA — Mary Sue Allen, 78, of Missoula died Friday, July 17 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Ivan L. Roy
STEVENSVILLE — Ivan L. Roy, Jr., 66, of Stevensville, died Thursday, July 16 at Community Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 31 at 4 p.m. at the Ambrose Creek Community Park in Stevensville. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.
Stanley H. Stelling
MISSOULA — Stanley H. Stelling, 95, of Missoula died at home July 18. Cremation is planned. A full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Breanna Curley
MISSOULA — Breanna Curley, 19, of Missoula, died July 15. Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Richard F. Thornburgh
HAMILTON — Richard F. Thornburgh, 92, of Hamilton, died Monday, July 20 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
