Death Notices for Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Delbert Olson
HAMILTON — Delbert Olson, 78, of Hamilton, died Thursday, July 22 at the Aaron Care Home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
D. Keith Robinson
VICTOR — D. Keith Robinson, 80, of Victor, died Saturday, July 24 at his home in Victor. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Linda K. Johnson
MISSOULA — Linda K. Johnson, 74, died peacefully in the night, Friday, July 23 at her home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Robert N. Walsh
VICTOR — Robert N. Walsh, 79, of Victor, died Thursday, July 22 at his home in Victor. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Edward O. Sunwall
MISSOULA — Edward O. Sunwall, 89, of Missoula, died on July 24 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
RD Evjen
MISSOULA — RD Evjen, 84, of Missoula, died on July 23. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.