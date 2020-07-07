Death Notices for Tuesday, July 7, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Earle Lee “Bud” Davis

POLSON — Earle Lee “Bud” Davis, age 60, died on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his residence. Memorial services for Bud are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Dorothy Faye Stoner

POLSON — Dorothy Faye Stoner, age 98, died on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her residence. There are no services planned at this time for Dorothy. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Tandy A. Kolb

EAGLETOWN, Oklahoma — Former Missoula resident, Tandy A. Kolb, 89, passed away on July 6, 2020, at McCurtain Memorial Hospital.

Nancy C. Van Allen

MISSOULA — Nancy C. Van Allen, 70, of Missoula died Saturday, July 4, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.

David Alan Braach

LOLO — David Alan Braach, 58, of Lolo, died Friday, July 3, 2020 at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.