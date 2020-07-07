Death Notices for Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Earle Lee “Bud” Davis

POLSON — Earle Lee “Bud” Davis, age 60, died on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his residence. Memorial services for Bud are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Dorothy Faye Stoner

POLSON — Dorothy Faye Stoner, age 98, died on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her residence. There are no services planned at this time for Dorothy. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Tandy A. Kolb

EAGLETOWN, Oklahoma — Former Missoula resident, Tandy A. Kolb, 89, passed away on July 6, 2020, at McCurtain Memorial Hospital.

Nancy C. Van Allen

MISSOULA — Nancy C. Van Allen, 70, of Missoula died Saturday, July 4, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.

David Alan Braach

LOLO — David Alan Braach, 58, of Lolo, died Friday, July 3, 2020 at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Alice Linda “Lindy” Mar Porter James

BIG ARM — Alice Linda “Lindy” Mar Porter James, 78, of Big Arm died  Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Gloria A. Free

HAMILTON — Gloria A. Free, 72, died this morning, Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Community Medical Center in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

