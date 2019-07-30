{{featured_button_text}}

David Lee Savage

FRENCHTOWN — David Lee Savage, 67 of Frenchtown died at his home on July 23, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Ernest R. “Ernie” Owen, Jr.

LOLO — Ernest R. “Ernie” Owen, Jr., 83, of Lolo, died at his home on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Services will be announced by Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences for the family may be left at gardencityfh.com

Earl Jeffords

LOLO — Earl Jeffords, 91, of Lolo, died on July 28, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

William “Bill” Burns

MISSOULA — William “Bill” Burns, age 61, of Missoula, died at home on Saturday July 27, 2019 in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

