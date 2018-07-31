Michael Delaney
MISSOULA — Michael Delaney, 72, of Missoula died July 27, 2018. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Wayne Beck
MISSOULA — Wayne Beck, 87, of Missoula, died peacefully on of July 28, 2018, at Bee Hive Homes of natural causes. Arrangements are under care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Guy Hartwell
MISSOULA — Guy Hartwell, 92, of Missoula, died peacefully at home on Saturday, July 28, 2018. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Kenneth E. Kaighn
MISSOULA — Kenneth E. Kaighn, 88, of Missoula, died Friday evening, July 27, 2018 at the Village Health and Rehab. Arrangements will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Helen P. Yahner
MISSOULA — Helen P. Yahner, 82, of Missoula, died July 27, 2018 at Riverside Health and Rehab in Missoula. Cremation is planned. A full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Paul J. Meyer
HAMILTON — Paul J. Meyer, 43, died in the night, Saturday, July 28, 2018, at his home in Hamilton. A memorial service to celebrate Paul's life will be announced in the obituary to follow. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com
Edward G. Heilman
MISSOULA — Edward G. Heilman, 89, of Missoula, died Sunday evening, July 29, 2018 at the Village Health & Rehab. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation & Burial Society of the Rockies.