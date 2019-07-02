{{featured_button_text}}

Graham "Corky" Martin

HAMILTON — Graham "Corky" Martin, 89, died early in the morning, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the Marcus Daly Hospice Center in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Glenda Marie Phillips

ALBERTON — Glenda Marie Phillips, 80, of Alberton died on Friday, June 28, 2019. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Cynda J. Standley

MISSOULA — Cynda J. Standley, 75, died at St. Patrick Hospital on June 29, 2019. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Steve “Chopper” Raykowski

LOLO — Steve “Chopper” Raykowski, 61, died at his home on June 28, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Lois N. Dobberstein

VICTOR — Lois N. Dobberstein, 95 of Victor, died Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Bee Hive Homes in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Bryon Dennis Grenfell

EAST MISSOULA — Bryon Dennis Grenfell, 77, died at his home on June 28, 2019. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies is assisting the family.

Marland Whaley

HAMILTON — Marland Whaley, 60, of Hamilton died Thursday, June 27th at his home in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Arthur J. Opat

CORVALLIS — Arthur J. Opat, 87, of Corvallis, died Sunday, June 30, 2019, following a brief illness, at his daughter’s residence in Hall. Services are pending.

