Dora Carriles
MISSOULA — Dora Carriles, 101, of Missoula, died at Auberge on Friday, July 19. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Dona L. Cahala
MISSOULA — Dona L. Cahala, 66, of Missoula, died Sunday, July 21, at St. Patrick Hospital.
Garden City Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Visit gardencityfh.com to read the full obituary.
Larry Matten
MISSOULA — Larry Matten, 72, of Missoula, died at home on Friday, July 19. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.