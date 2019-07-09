Cory Leo Housel
HELENA — Cory Leo Housel, 31, has died, he was found east of Canyon Ferry in a "remote location," Sunday, June 30, 2019. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
Alice G. Kohler
STEVENSVILLE — Alice G. Kohler, 105, died Saturday, July 6, 2019 at The Living Centre. A graveside service is pending and will be announced by Whitesitt Funeral Home.
Frank Allen Wetherbee
RONAN — Frank Allen Wetherbee, 85, died Saturday at St. Luke Extended Care in Ronan. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home of St. Ignatius.
Susan E. Lewis
HAMILTON — Susan E. Lewis, 70, died in the night, Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Paul Lawrence Johns
MISSOULA — Paul Lawrence Johns, 80, of Missoula died on July 7, 2019 at St. Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements being cared for by the Cremation & Burial Society of the Rockies.
Darlene "Dolly" Auch
CORVALLIS — Darlene "Dolly" Auch, 87, of Corvallis died Friday, July 5, 2019 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Clark R. (Cork) Gee
MISSOULA — Clark R. (Cork) Gee, 75, of Missoula, died Sunday evening, July 7, 2019 at St. Patrick Hospital. Services are pending and will be announced. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com