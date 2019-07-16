{{featured_button_text}}

James F. Lucas

HAMILTON — James F. Lucas, 72, died in the evening, Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Community Medical Center in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Sarah Ella Tobel

RONAN — Sarah Ella Tobel died on Friday July 12, 2019 at St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are being handled by Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home of Ronan.

David Matthew Okland

POLSON — David Matthew Okland died Friday July 12, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Polson. Arrangements are being handled by The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory in Polson. 

Glenn T. McDonald

MISSOULA — Glenn T. McDonald, 86, of Missoula, died at his home on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Arrangements are pending and will be announced.  Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com

Jeffrey T. Dwigans

HAMILTON — Jeffrey T. Dwigans, 57, of Hamilton died Friday, July 12, 2019.  Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

