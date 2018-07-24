Shirley Mae Cummings
RONAN — Shirley Mae Cummings, 88, of Ronan died on Friday, July 20, 2018 at St. Luke’s Community Hospital in Ronan. Cremation will take place and no services are planned at this time. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at shriderthompson.com. Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home, Ronan, is assisting the Cummings family with arrangements.
Betty M. Yorton
MISSOULA — Betty M. Yorton, 90, of Missoula died at Hillside Health and Rehab on Monday, July 23, 2018. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Amber Swaney Sorrell
ST. IGNATIUS — Amber Swaney Sorrell, 35, died July 22, 2018 in her home. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory.
Jerry Nordstrom
MISSOULA — Jerry Nordstrom, 80, of Missoula died July 22, at Hillside Health and Rehab. Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
William G. "Bill or George" Wibberding
ANACONDA — William G. "Bill or George" Wibberding, 90, died in the afternoon, Sunday, July 23, 2018, at the Community Nursing Home of Anaconda. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
Linda D. Kenaston
MISSOULA — Linda D. Kenaston, 55, of Missoula died Saturday, July 21, 2018 at her residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.