Death Notices for Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Linda Sue Schoon

Pablo - Linda Sue Schoon, 70, passed away June 12, 2022 at her home in Pablo, MT. Services are pending. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.

Jerry C. Crandall

HAMILTON - Jerry C. Crandall, 87, of Hamilton passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022 at his home due to Covid.  Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Jerry J. Hanson

VICTOR - Jerry J. Hanson, 92, of Victor passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Bitterroot Health Daly Hospital of natural causes.  Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Anna Marie Linehan Clouse

Anna Marie Linehan Clouse, 93, of Missoula passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

