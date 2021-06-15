Death Notices for Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Shirley Ann Moody
POLSON — Shirley Ann Moody, age 85, died on Thursday, June 10 at St. Luke Community Hospital in Ronan. There are no services planned at this time for Shirley. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Terry Lee McCrimmon
HAMILTON — Terry Lee McCrimmon, 66, of Hamilton, died Friday, June 11 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Donna R. Franchuk
LOLO — Donna R. Franchuk, 62, of Lolo, died Sunday June 13 at Community Medical Center. Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements