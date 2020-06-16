Death Notices for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

William R. Moss
MISSOULA — William R. Moss, 77, of Missoula, died at his home last week. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Ethel E. Hahn
CORVALLIS — Ethel E. Hahn, 98, of Corvallis died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Freddie Lee Sego
POLSON — Freddie Lee Sego, age 86, died on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his residence in Kalispell. Memorial services for Freddie are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Colleen B. Ireland
MISSOULA — Colleen B. Ireland, 73, died in the afternoon, Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Hillside Health & Rehabilitation in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Rose M. Wilson
HAMILTON — Rose M. Wilson, 72, died in the morning, Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
George Howard Baxter, III
ST. IGNATIUS — George Howard Baxter, III, 66, died on Friday June 12, 2020 at his home. A simple cremation is being provided by Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies, condolences for the family can be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
L B "Pie" Hawkinson
HAMILTON — L B "Pie" Hawkinson, 69, died in the night, Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Valley View Estates Health & Rehabilitation in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
Janise Eveline Green
POLSON — Janise Eveline Green, age 84, died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her home in Polson. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Vernie Loretta Porch
RONAN — Vernie Loretta Porch, age 90, died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her home in Ronan. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.
Albert E. Blair
STEVENSVILLE — Albert E. Blair, 90, died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at West Hills Assisted Living in Hamilton. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Thomas E. Evans
HAMILTON — Thomas E. Evans, 76, of Hamilton died Saturday, June 13, 2020 of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Rosalee P. Cash
MISSOULA — Rosalee P. Cash, 92, of Missoula, died at her home on Thursday evening, June 11, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Lawrence E. Pablo
HOT SPRINGS — Lawrence E. Pablo, 42, of Hot Springs died Saturday, June 14, 2020 at the Kalispell Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Fred A. Olson
MISSOULA — Fred A. Olson, 88, of Missoula died Sunday June 14, 2020 at Edgewood Vista. Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.
