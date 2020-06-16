Death Notices for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Janise Eveline Green

POLSON — Janise Eveline Green, age 84, died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her home in Polson. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Vernie Loretta Porch

RONAN — Vernie Loretta Porch, age 90, died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her home in Ronan. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.

Albert E. Blair

STEVENSVILLE — Albert E. Blair, 90, died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at West Hills Assisted Living in Hamilton. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Thomas E. Evans

HAMILTON — Thomas E. Evans, 76, of Hamilton died Saturday, June 13, 2020 of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Rosalee P. Cash

MISSOULA — Rosalee P. Cash, 92, of Missoula, died at her home on Thursday evening, June 11, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Lawrence E. Pablo