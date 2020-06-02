Death Notices for Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Marilyn J. Johnson

HAMILTON — Marilyn J. Johnson, 72, of Hamilton passed away Sunday, March 31, 2020 at her home.  Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Joseph Wolpert

ANACONDA — Joseph Wolpert, 94, of Anaconda, died on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Community Hospital of Anaconda. Services are pending.

Mae M. Coover

MISSOULA — Mae M. Coover, 98, passed away early in the morning, Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her home in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.

Maxine B. Hoover

HAMILTON — Maxine B. Hoover, 96, passed away in the afternoon, Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the Discovery Care Centre in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.

Nicole E. Dixon

DARBY — Nicole E. Dixon, 82, passed away in the evening, Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her home in Darby. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.

