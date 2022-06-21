Death Notices for Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Stevensville - Betty Jean Lowell, 94, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 at her home in Stevensville. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com

Stevensville - William R. "Bill" Nelson, 71, passed away in the night, Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the St. Patrick Hospital. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com