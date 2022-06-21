 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices for Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Betty Jean Lowell

Stevensville  -  Betty Jean Lowell, 94, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 at her home in Stevensville. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com

William R. "Bill" Nelson

Stevensville - William R. "Bill" Nelson, 71, passed away in the night, Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the St. Patrick Hospital.  Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family.  Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

