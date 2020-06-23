Death Notices for Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Ronald L. “Ron” Moser
MISSOULA — Ronald L. “Ron” Moser, 85, of Missoula, died at home on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Fern Y. Madsen
MISSOULA — Fern Y. Madsen, 92, of Sun City, Arizona, died Monday, June 22, 2020 at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
