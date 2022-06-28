 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices for Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Toby Mary Lou Tobias-Hunter

Missoula  -  Toby Mary Lou Tobias-Hunter. 84, of Missoula passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at St. Patrick Hospital.  Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com

David L. Stamp

HAMILTON - David L. Stamp, 85, of Hamilton, formerly of Iowa, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 at the Discovery Care Centre. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

John “Jack” Thompson

John “Jack” Thompson, 91, of Missoula passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 at home surrounded by family. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Donna M. Root

Hamilton - Donna M. Root, 87, passed away in the evening, Sunday, June 26, 2022, at her home.  Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family.  Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

