 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices for Tuesday, June 29, 2021
0 Comments

Death Notices for Tuesday, June 29, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Vicky K. Cary

STEVENSVILLE - Vicky K. Cary, 68, died in the evening, Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Allen Waits

CORVALLIS - Allen Waits, 72, died in the night, Friday, June 25, 2021, at the family residence in Corvallis. A service will be held in August. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Chris E. Bankston

CORVALLIS - Chris E. Bankston, 73, died early in the morning, Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Mary W. Silva

NOKOMIS, FL - Mary W. Silva, 96, formerly of Hamilton, died in the morning, Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the family home in Nokomis. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Glenna R. Sipes

STEVENSVILLE - Glenna R. Sipes, 92, died in the evening, Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Morris A. Mitteness

HAMILTON - Morris A. Mitteness, 89, of Hamilton died Friday, June 25, 2021 at Bee Hive Homes in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Ural Wayne Raymond

MISSOULA - Ural Wayne Raymond, 77, of Missoula died on June 28, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Joan M. “JoAnn” McDonald

MISSOULA – Joan M. “JoAnn” McDonald, 69, of Missoula died Friday, June 25, 2021 at her residence. Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News