Death Notices for Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Vicky K. Cary

STEVENSVILLE - Vicky K. Cary, 68, died in the evening, Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Allen Waits

CORVALLIS - Allen Waits, 72, died in the night, Friday, June 25, 2021, at the family residence in Corvallis. A service will be held in August. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Chris E. Bankston