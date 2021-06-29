Death Notices for Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Vicky K. Cary
STEVENSVILLE - Vicky K. Cary, 68, died in the evening, Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton.
Allen Waits
CORVALLIS - Allen Waits, 72, died in the night, Friday, June 25, 2021, at the family residence in Corvallis. A service will be held in August.
Chris E. Bankston
CORVALLIS - Chris E. Bankston, 73, died early in the morning, Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton.
Mary W. Silva
NOKOMIS, FL - Mary W. Silva, 96, formerly of Hamilton, died in the morning, Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the family home in Nokomis.
Glenna R. Sipes
STEVENSVILLE - Glenna R. Sipes, 92, died in the evening, Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.
Morris A. Mitteness
HAMILTON - Morris A. Mitteness, 89, of Hamilton died Friday, June 25, 2021 at Bee Hive Homes in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Ural Wayne Raymond
MISSOULA - Ural Wayne Raymond, 77, of Missoula died on June 28, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Joan M. “JoAnn” McDonald
MISSOULA – Joan M. “JoAnn” McDonald, 69, of Missoula died Friday, June 25, 2021 at her residence. Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.