Death Notices for Tuesday, June 30, 2020

HAMILTON — Steven John Bachman, 61, of Hamilton died Friday, June 26, 2020 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

HAMILTON — Lorraine B. Glasser, 94, died in the morning, Saturday, June 27, 2020, at her sisters residence in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.