MISSOULA — Brian Perez, 36, of Alder, passed away Wednesday, June 1 in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

MISSOULA — Melvin Lee Moon, 82, of Missoula, passed away Sunday, May 5 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.