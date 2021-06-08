Death Notices for Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Keith L. Moore

MISSOULA — Keith L. Moore, 84, of Missoula, died on June 6 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Michael Warren McGown

MISSOULA — Michael Warren McGown, 53, of Missoula died Monday May 17 at his residence. Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.

Christopher Justin Owens

MISSOULA — Christopher Justin Owens, 46, of Missoula, died Saturday June 5 at his residence. Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.

Montgomery R. Ward

MISSOULA — Montgomery R. Ward, 60, of Missoula, died Friday June 4 at his residence. Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.

J. Daniel Schuler

STEVENSVILLE — J. Daniel Schuler, 59, died at St. Patrick Hospital on June 4. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and will be announced.

Charles D. Williford

FLORENCE — Charles D. Williford, 73, died at St. Patrick Hospital on June 4. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.