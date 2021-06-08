 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Jerry Allen Peterson

POLSON — Jerry Allen Peterson, age 82, died on Saturday, June 5 at Kalispell Regional Medical Center. A Celebration of Life service for Jerry will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Clara E. Felton

HAMILTON — Clara E. Felton, 95, of Hamilton passed away Friday, June 4 at the Discovery Care Centre in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Lori J. Spears

CORVALLIS — Lori J. Spears, 57, died unexpectedly, Friday, June 4 at her home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Janelle E. Patterson

MISSOULA — Janelle E. Patterson, 59, of Missoula, died Saturday, June 5 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

Keith L. Moore

MISSOULA — Keith L. Moore, 84, of Missoula, died on June 6 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Michael Warren McGown 

MISSOULA — Michael Warren McGown, 53, of Missoula died Monday May 17 at his residence. Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.

Christopher Justin Owens

MISSOULA — Christopher Justin Owens, 46, of Missoula, died Saturday June 5 at his residence. Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.

Montgomery R. Ward

MISSOULA — Montgomery R. Ward, 60, of Missoula, died Friday June 4 at his residence. Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.

J. Daniel Schuler

STEVENSVILLE — J. Daniel Schuler, 59, died at St. Patrick Hospital on June 4. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and will be announced.

Charles D. Williford

FLORENCE — Charles D. Williford, 73, died at St. Patrick Hospital on June 4. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

