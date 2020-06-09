Death Notices for Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Nathan Lawrence Gray

ST. IGNATIUS — Nathan Lawrence Gray, 79, died at home on June 7. Services are pending with Foster Funeral Home in St. Ignatius.

Jacquelyn Hope Paver

CORVALLIS — Jacquelyn Hope Paver, 70, died early in the morning, Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Marcus Daly Hospice Center in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Leonard Snyder

RONAN — Leonard Snyder, age 82, died on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his residence. Memorial services will be private by the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Shrider – Thompson Funeral Home.

James K. “Jim” Parker