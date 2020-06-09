Death Notices for Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Roberta Lee MacGrady
MISSOULA — Roberta Lee MacGrady, 63, of Missoula died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her residence. Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Margaret Shriner
LEWISTON, Idaho — Margaret Shriner, 92, of Lewiston, Idaho, died at Paloose Hills Assisted Living in Moscow, Idaho. Mountain View Funeral Home is in charge in the arrangements.
Leonard G. "Len" Moore
STEVENSVILLE — Leonard G. "Len" Moore, 94, died early in the morning, Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Marcus Daly Hospice Center in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
Emaline M Atchley
ST. IGNATIUS — Emaline M Atchley, 88, died on June 6 at the Pines of Mission. Services are pending with Foster Funeral Home of St. Ignatius.
Nathan Lawrence Gray
ST. IGNATIUS — Nathan Lawrence Gray, 79, died at home on June 7. Services are pending with Foster Funeral Home in St. Ignatius.
Jacquelyn Hope Paver
CORVALLIS — Jacquelyn Hope Paver, 70, died early in the morning, Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Marcus Daly Hospice Center in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Leonard Snyder
RONAN — Leonard Snyder, age 82, died on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his residence. Memorial services will be private by the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Shrider – Thompson Funeral Home.
James K. “Jim” Parker
MISSOULA — James K. “Jim” Parker, 71, died on June 7, 2020 at Village Health Care Center. Services are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and will be announced.
Joyce L. Dunstan
MISSOULA — Joyce L. Dunstan, 91, died on June 7, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Kim Palmer
MISSOULA — Kim Palmer, 66, of Missoula, died at his home last week. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. A Simple Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
