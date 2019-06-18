Louis Willstein
MISSOULA — Louis Willstein, 100, died at The Springs at Missoula on June 15, 2019. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
John E. Darnell
MISSOULA — John E. Darnell, 73, of Missoula, died at his home on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be sent to cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com
Julie Ann Blanchard
FLORENCE — Julie Ann Blanchard, 52, of Florence died on Monday, June 3rd 2019. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, Washington.
Gordon James Klaudt
MISSOULA — Gordon James Klaudt, 81, of Missoula died peacefully at home on June 11, 2019. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.