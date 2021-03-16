Death Notices for Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Clara P. Buchholtz

MISSOULA – Clara P. Buchholtz, 93, of Missoula died Friday March 12, 2021 at her residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Kenneth E. "Ken" Schneider

MISSOULA - Kenneth E. "Ken" Schneider, 99, died in the afternoon, Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Margaret F. Walker

MISSOULA - Margaret F. Walker, 98, of Missoula died at home on March 14, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Norma Jean Dudney

HAMILTON - Norma Jean Dudney, 95, of Hamilton died Monday, March 15, 2021 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.