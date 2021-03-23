Death Notices for Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Charles Williams
MISSOULA - Charles Williams, 65, of Missoula passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Raymond V. Cooper
RONAN - Raymond V. Cooper, age 91, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Mountain View Care Center in Ronan. Memorial services for Raymond will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider – Thompson Funeral Home.
Patrick Tifer
MISSOULA - Patrick Tifer, 74, of Missoula passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 at Village Health and Rehabilitation. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Shirley Gertrude Jones
MISSOULA - Shirley Gertrude Jones, age 93, of Missoula, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Theodore Soldowski
MISSOULA - Theodore J. Soldowski, 75, of Huson passed away at Community Medical Center on March 21, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Phillip A. Englert
MISSOULA Philip A. Englert, 87, of Missoula passed away at home on March 19, 2021. Services are planned. For full obituary and service details, please go to www.sunsetfuneralhomecemetery.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Gardens.