Death Notices for Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Charles Williams

MISSOULA - Charles Williams, 65, of Missoula passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

Raymond V. Cooper

RONAN - Raymond V. Cooper, age 91, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Mountain View Care Center in Ronan. Memorial services for Raymond will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider – Thompson Funeral Home.

Patrick Tifer

MISSOULA - Patrick Tifer, 74, of Missoula passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 at Village Health and Rehabilitation. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Shirley Gertrude Jones

MISSOULA - Shirley Gertrude Jones, age 93, of Missoula, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

Theodore Soldowski