Death Notices for Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Patrick J. Bannon

DEER LODGE - Patrick J. Bannon, 59, of Deer Lodge died on March 26, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Joan Coey Young

MISSOULA - Joan Coey Young, age 80, died at her home in Missoula on March 25th. Celebration of life to follow later in the year.

Martin J. "Mart" Cox

VICTOR - Martin J. "Mart" Cox, 75, died in the afternoon, Friday, March, 26, 2021, at home with family by his side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Steven L. Bertness

CLINTON - Steven L. Bertness, 60, of Clinton died on March 28, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.