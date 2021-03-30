 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices for Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Death Notices for Tuesday, March 30, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

Patrick J. Bannon

DEER LODGE - Patrick J. Bannon, 59, of Deer Lodge died on March 26, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Joan Coey Young

MISSOULA - Joan Coey Young, age 80, died at her home in Missoula on March 25th. Celebration of life to follow later in the year.

Martin J. "Mart" Cox

VICTOR - Martin J. "Mart" Cox, 75, died in the afternoon, Friday, March, 26, 2021, at home with family by his side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Steven L. Bertness

CLINTON - Steven L. Bertness, 60, of Clinton died on March 28, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News