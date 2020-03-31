Death Notices for Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Esther Pearl Herman

HAMILTON — Esther Pearl Herman, 98, of Hamilton died at 1 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Discovery Care Center in Hamilton. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Shelley K. Williams

MISSOULA — Shelley K. Williams, 68, of Missoula died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at her residence. Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Lawrence “Larry” R. Renman

MISSOULA — Lawrence “Larry” R. Renman, age 72, of Missoula, died on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his home in Missoula. A memorial service is planned at a later date and will be announced by Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

Glenn A. Roloff

MISSOULA — Glenn A. Roloff, 85, of Missoula, died on Saturday, March 28, 2020. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Marion V. Anderson