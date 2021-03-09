 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Tuesday, March 9, 2021

William G. Ferris

CONNER - William G. Ferris, 65, of Conner died Friday, March 5, 2021 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Judith A. DeMoss

HAMILTON - Judith A. DeMoss, 74, of Hamilton died Saturday, March 6, 2021 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Richard S. Biggerstaff

MISSOULA - Richard S. Biggerstaff, 89, died at home on March 2, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula.

Nancy Meissner Gougler

MISSOULA - Nancy Meissner Gougler, 79, of Missoula died at home on March 6, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Don Cromwell

MISSOULA - Don Cromwell, 82, of Missoula died on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Community Hospital. Arrangements and cremation are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Patsy Schatz

MISSOULA - Patsy Schatz, 84, of Missoula died Sunday, March 7, 2021 at The Auberge. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Michael F. Lies

POLSON - Michael F. Lies, age 89, died on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at St. Joseph Assisted Living in Polson. Memorial services will be held in the summer. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Kathy G. Linderman

MISSOULA – Kathy G. Linderman, 66, died at St. Patrick Hospital on March 7, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and will be announced.

