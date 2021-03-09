Death Notices for Tuesday, March 9, 2021

William G. Ferris

CONNER - William G. Ferris, 65, of Conner died Friday, March 5, 2021 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Judith A. DeMoss

HAMILTON - Judith A. DeMoss, 74, of Hamilton died Saturday, March 6, 2021 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Richard S. Biggerstaff

MISSOULA - Richard S. Biggerstaff, 89, died at home on March 2, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula.

Nancy Meissner Gougler

MISSOULA - Nancy Meissner Gougler, 79, of Missoula died at home on March 6, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Don Cromwell

MISSOULA - Don Cromwell, 82, of Missoula died on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Community Hospital. Arrangements and cremation are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Patsy Schatz